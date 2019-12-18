{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Barbara Ann Thompson, 69, of 1206 Union St., Orangeburg, passed away on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at Lexington Medical Center Extended Care in Columbia.

Funeral services are entrusted to Carson's Funeral Home of St. Matthews. Family and friends may call the residence, 1206 Union St., Orangeburg, (803-536-5236), or Carson's Funeral Home.

