ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Barbara Ann Thompson will be held at noon Saturday, Dec. 21, at New Bethany Baptist Church, Fort Motte. The body will be placed in the church at 11 a.m. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at the funeral home.
Family and friends may call the residence or Carson's Funeral Home.
