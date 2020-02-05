{{featured_button_text}}
Barbara Ann Roper Robinson

CORDOVA -- Funeral services for Mrs. Barbara Ann Roper Robinson, 72, of 2208 Cannon Bridge Road, Cordova, will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Edisto Fork United Methodist Church, 356 Lariot Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow at 2 p.m. in Fort Jackson National Cemetery, Columbia. The Rev. Ellis White is officiating.

Mrs. Robinson will be placed in the church one hour prior to the service.

She passed away on Friday, Jan. 31, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5.

Friends may call from 3 to 8 p.m. at the residence of her husband, Mr. Nelson Robinson, 2208 Cannon Bridge Road, Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

