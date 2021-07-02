Barbara Ann Mayes-Jones -- Blackville

BLACKVILLE -- Mrs. Barbara Ann Mayes-Jones, 57, of 99 Sheepford St., passed away June 27, 2021.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Frost Branch Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, Blackville.

Viewing for the public will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Friends may visit the residence, but must wear a mask.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville.

Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com