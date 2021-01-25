Barbara Ann Johnson -- Elloree

ELLOREE --Mrs. Barbara Ann Johnson, 74, of 215 Elbow Bend Road, Elloree, passed away on Jan. 20, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center.
Private services will be held at a later date.
The family will not be receiving guests at the residence, due to COVID-19; however, feel free to send online condolences to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.