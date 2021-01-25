 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Barbara Ann Johnson -- Elloree
0 comments

Barbara Ann Johnson -- Elloree

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ELLOREE --Mrs. Barbara Ann Johnson, 74, of 215 Elbow Bend Road, Elloree, passed away on Jan. 20, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center.

Private services will be held at a later date.

The family will not be receiving guests at the residence, due to COVID-19; however, feel free to send online condolences to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News