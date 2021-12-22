 Skip to main content
Barbara Ann Glover -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS-- Funeral services for Miss Barbara Ann Glover, 74, of 413 Pearl St., will be held at noon Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in the Jenkins Funeral Home chapel, St. Matthews, with burial to follow in the Tru Blue Cemetery in Fort Motte.

Viewing took place from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec, 21, at the funeral home.

Masks are to be worn by all in attendance during the viewing and during the services.

Services are entrusted to Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.

