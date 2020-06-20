Barbara Ann Glover -- Orangeburg

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ORANGEBURG -- Barbara Ann Glover, 65, of 1820 St. Matthews Road, passed June 16, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Arrangements will be announced later by Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

Friends may call her daughter, Stephanie Pauling at (803) 570-0674 and the funeral home.

Due to CDC COVID-19 guidelines and precautions, there will be no visitation at the residence.

Online condolences may be made at www.aljenkinsfuneralhome.com

