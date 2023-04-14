ORANGEBURG - Funeral services for Ms. Barbara Ann Carson, 71, of 1891 McMichael Street, Orangeburg, SC, will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens.

Ms. Carson passed away Thursday, April 6, 2023, at her residence.

Visitation will be held Friday, April 14, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Family and friends may visit the residence, 1891 McMichael Street, Orangeburg, or call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.