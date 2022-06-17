 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Barbara Ann Adams -- Orangeburg

Barbara Ann Adams

ORANGEBURG -- Barbara Ann Adams, 59, of 107 Trell Lane, died June 8, 2022, at the Regional Medical Center following an extended illness.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Trinity Missionary Baptist Church.

Burial will be in Belleville Memorial Gardens.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m., Friday, June 17, 2022.

Friends may call at the Bryant Family residence, 975 Greenville St, Orangeburg, and at Glover's Funeral Home.

The family will receive limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com

