Bailey Alicia Craft -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Bailey Alicia Craft, 25, of Orangeburg, passed away Wednesday, July 7, 2021.

A service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 11, at Columbia Road Church of God, with Bishop Keith Vaughn officiating. The family will receive friend one hour prior to service at the church. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Honored to serve as pallbearers are Benjamin Champy, Joseph Champy, Perry Russell, Wesley Champy, Kayla Finken-Gartman and J.D. Ballew.

Bailey was born in Orangeburg, a daughter of Gary R. Mann and Jennifer Mims Mann. She was a graduate of Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School, but also attended Edisto High School. She was a member of Columbia Road Church of God. In Bailey's short time in this world, she experienced many good times and some bad, but she had many great times doing arts, crafts, and doing selfies with the love of her life, Willow. They are forever soul mates.

Survivors include her daughter, Willow Alicia Grace Craft; her parents of the home; two brothers, Anthony Craft of Orangeburg and Matthew Mann, (Nicole) of Ladson; sister, Venessa Robinson (David) of Orangeburg; two grandmothers, Virgina Mann and Claudia Craft, both of Orangeburg; four nieces; three nephews.

The family suggest that memorials may be sent to Dukes-Harley Funeral Home, 3379 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, SC, 29118