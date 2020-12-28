Babyboy Virnell Parker Hosey Jr. -- Blackville

BLACKVILLE -- Babyboy Virnell Parker Hosey Jr., of 28 Beaver Dam St., passed away Dec. 26, 2020, at PRISMA Health Richland.

Funeral arrangements will be provided at a later date.

Friends may call 803-300-5476 to express their condolences, and if residential visitation is a must, please adhere to COVID-19 precautions.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to the Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville.