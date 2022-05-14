Baby Imire Asbury -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for Baby Imire Asbury, of 109 Medes Circle, Orangeburg, will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 15, 2022, at Emanuel AME Church Cemetery, with interment to follow. The Rev. Ricky Burton is officiating.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 14.

Family and friends may call at the residence of his mother, Ms. Sharon Smith, 109 Medes Circle, Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions and wear a mask must be worn to attend funeral services.

