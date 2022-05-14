 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Baby Imire Asbury -- Orangeburg

  • 0

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for Baby Imire Asbury, of 109 Medes Circle, Orangeburg, will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 15, 2022, at Emanuel AME Church Cemetery, with interment to follow. The Rev. Ricky Burton is officiating.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 14.

Family and friends may call at the residence of his mother, Ms. Sharon Smith, 109 Medes Circle, Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions and wear a mask must be worn to attend funeral services.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Lion in Kosovo is rescued after being caged for the amusement of restaurant-goers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News