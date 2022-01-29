 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Baby Boy Leim Elijah Smith -- Lexington

  • 0
Baby Boy Leim Elijah Smith

LEXINGTON -- The funeral service for Baby Boy Leim Elijah Smith, 14 months, of 211 Pico Place, Lexington, will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at Ridgewood Missionary Baptist Church Conference Center, 5326 Ridgeway St., Columbia. Interment will follow in Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery in Woodford.

He passed away Thursday, Jan. 20.

The viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may visit at the residence. Visitors are asked to wear a mask and follow all other COVID-19 precautions when visiting.

Friends may also call the funeral home.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO - ODPS: Two injured in hit-and-run collision

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News