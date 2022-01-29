Baby Boy Leim Elijah Smith -- Lexington

LEXINGTON -- The funeral service for Baby Boy Leim Elijah Smith, 14 months, of 211 Pico Place, Lexington, will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at Ridgewood Missionary Baptist Church Conference Center, 5326 Ridgeway St., Columbia. Interment will follow in Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery in Woodford.

He passed away Thursday, Jan. 20.

The viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may visit at the residence. Visitors are asked to wear a mask and follow all other COVID-19 precautions when visiting.

Friends may also call the funeral home.