ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Babe “Wesley” Payne, 81, of Orangeburg, SC transitioned to his heavenly home on February 1, 2023, after a long illness.

Wesley was born in Milan, Indiana to Ralph and Louise I. Payne on June 29, 1941. He was married to the love of his life Lexie Payne for 43 years. Together, they owned and operated Napa Auto Parts of Orangeburg for 35 years until they both retired. When Wesley wasn't working, he enjoyed grilling, camping, fishing, traveling, and making ceramics. He was also a member of the Lion's Club of Orangeburg.

Wesley was preceded in death by his parents, loving wife Lexie and his beloved dog and sidekick “Heldig”.

Wesley is survived by his loved ones, who were very close to his heart, to cherish his memories: Mike (Yvonne) Pooser, Amanda (Devin, Summerlyn, Jonathan) Thompson, Matt (Priscilla, Benjamin, Arebella, River) Lee and friend Steve (Laine) Haddock.

A celebration of life will be held at Beaver Creek Baptist Church, 181 Iris Lane, Neeses, SC 29107, on Sunday, February 5, 2023 @ 2pm with Pastor John E Sharpe officiating the service. Burial services will follow at the church cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Fogle-Hungerpiller Funeral Home of Elloree. SC. Family will receive friends on Saturday February 4, 2023, from 2-5 at the home of Mike and Yvonne Pooser @ Ramsgate Subdivision 4455 Cambridge Drive, Orangeburg, SC 29118 and immediately after the service at the church.

Memorials may be donated in his honor to Beaver Creek Baptist Church, PO BOX 340, Neeses, SC 29107.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to his caregivers Amber, Brandy, Gayle and all the staff at Edisto Hospice Care for your compassionate care given to Wesley.