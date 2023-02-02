B. Reese Earley -- Orangeburg

Mr. Earley was born on July 17, 1938, in Orangeburg, the son of the late John B. Earley and the late Karan L. “Ocey” Reese Earley. He always had a love of music. This allowed him to perform in the marching and concert bands, playing the trumpet and the French horn. After graduating high school in 1956, he continued his education at Clemson College, where he earned a degree in forestry. While attending Clemson, he worked as a lifeguard in Myrtle Beach during the summer breaks. He met the love of his life, Freida Cross, and they were married on Oct. 10, 1964. They were happily married for 57 years until her death in 2022. Mr. Earley began his career in 1965 with the City of Orangeburg. He was elected the Public Works Director in 1975 and continued as director until his retirement in 1995. Mr. Reese was active in the S.C. Public Works Association. He was elected president of the local chapter in 1981. He had several hobbies he enjoyed. One led to him earning a single engine land airplane pilot license in 1993. His love of aviation landed him a part-time as the grant administrator with the Orangeburg Airport. He was also the primary partner of Longbranch Mobile Home Park. He was a faithful member of Four Holes Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon, a Sunday school teacher and was a member of the church choir. Mr. Reese was a quiet man, who believed in staying humble and remembering those that helped you along the way.