ORANGEBURG -- Azel James "A.J." Hutto Jr., 86, of Orangeburg, passed away Monday, Jan. 6, 2020.
He was the husband of Vivian S. Porter-Hutto and was previously married to the late Patricia P. Hutto. He was the owner of Dukes-Harley Funeral Home.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Dukes-Harley Funeral Home.
