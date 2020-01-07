{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Azel James "A.J." Hutto Jr., 86, of Orangeburg, passed away Monday, Jan. 6, 2020.

He was the husband of Vivian S. Porter-Hutto and was previously married to the late Patricia P. Hutto. He was the owner of Dukes-Harley Funeral Home.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Dukes-Harley Funeral Home.

