Azalee Hopkins

ORANGEBURG -- Private funeral services will be held for Mrs. Azalee Hopkins, 96, of 392 Fanfare Drive, Orangeburg.

Mrs. Hopkins passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at her residence.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 13.

In an effort to adhere to COVID-19 precautions regarding social distancing, the family requests that friends do not visit the residence; however, condolences may be expressed via telephone to her stepson, Kenneth Hopkins, at 803-556-3788, or Simmons Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

