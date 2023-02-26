ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Avery Smith, 42, of Orangeburg, will be held 11 a.m., Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens.

Mr. Smith passed away Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, at his residence.

Visitation will be held Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, from 2 to 6 p.m.

The family respectfully requests that you do not visit the residence. Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

