Avery L. 'Val' Brown -- Harleyville

HARLEYVILLE -- Avery L. “Val” Brown, 73, of Harleyville, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at his residence.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, at Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 West Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George, SC 29477.

Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, St. George, SC (843-563-4332).

