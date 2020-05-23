Avery Devin Hinson Sr. -- Evans, Ga.

Avery was born in Orangeburg, South Carolina, on July 14, 1971, and was a native of near-by Gilbert. Avery graduated from Gilbert High School and attended the University of South Carolina where he received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Criminal Justice. For the last 24 years, Avery made a career in the telecommunications industry. After leaving South Carolina, Avery met his wife, Stephanie Irby Hinson, and settled in Evans. Avery enjoyed grilling with his family, cheering on his Gamecocks, spending time with his son, and he had a close connection with his animals, especially his Lab, Jake.