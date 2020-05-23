Avery Devin Hinson Sr. -- Evans, Ga.

EVANS, Ga. -- Avery Devin Hinson Sr., 48, of Evans, died May 20, 2020, in Clarksville, Tennessee.
Avery was born in Orangeburg, South Carolina, on July 14, 1971, and was a native of near-by Gilbert. Avery graduated from Gilbert High School and attended the University of South Carolina where he received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Criminal Justice. For the last 24 years, Avery made a career in the telecommunications industry. After leaving South Carolina, Avery met his wife, Stephanie Irby Hinson, and settled in Evans. Avery enjoyed grilling with his family, cheering on his Gamecocks, spending time with his son, and he had a close connection with his animals, especially his Lab, Jake.
Avery is survived by his devoted wife of 20 years, Stephanie Hinson; Avery Devin Hinson Jr. (Jenna); a granddaughter, Millie; stepson, Tanner Cruz; sister, Tammy Taylor (Stan); nieces, Rian and Katie; and brother-in-law and friend, Jonathan Irby.
Avery was preceded in death by his loving mother, Francis Avinger Hinson, and father, Avery Jasper Hinson.
Due to the restraints of Covid-19, private funeral arrangements have been made within the family.
Memorial donations in memory of Avery can be made to Animal Rescue and Protection at aspca.org or Alzheimer's Foundation of America at alzfdn.org.
