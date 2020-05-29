Austin Lee Benjamin -- Orangeburg

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Austin Lee Benjamin, 17, of 735 Mosley St., died suddenly May 26, 2020.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Dr. Denise Floyd officiating.

Staff and all those attending must adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 29, 2020.

Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will be accepting limited guests due to COVID-19.

