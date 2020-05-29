Austin Lee Benjamin -- Orangeburg
Austin Lee Benjamin -- Orangeburg

Austin Lee Benjamin

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Austin Lee Benjamin, 17, of 735 Mosley St., died suddenly May 26, 2020.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Dr. Denise Floyd officiating.

Staff and all those attending must adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 29, 2020.

Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will be accepting limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com

Service information

May 29
Visitation
Friday, May 29, 2020
1:00PM-7:00PM
Glover's Funeral Home
2562 Charleston Highway
Orangeburg, SC 29115
May 30
Funeral Service
Saturday, May 30, 2020
11:00AM
Glover's Funeral Home
2562 Charleston Highway
Orangeburg, SC 29115
