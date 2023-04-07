ORANGEBURG -- Audrey M. Seaberry, 53, of 1304 Baxter St., Orangeburg, died March 31, 2023, at MUSC of Orangeburg.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. at Glovers Funeral Home Chapel Saturday, April 8,2023. Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations. Burial at Oak Grove Cemetery Cope.

Viewing will be held Friday, April 7, 2023, from 3 to 8 p.m.

Friends may call at the residence of her mother Eartha Houser, 558 Indian Road, Bowman, SC 29018, and at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will receive limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at: gloversfuneralhome.com.