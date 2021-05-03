Audrey Funderburk -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for Audrey Funderburk, 55, of 890 Neeses Hwy., will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at Belleville Memorial Gardens.

Staff and all those attending must adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m., Monday, May 3, 2021.

She died April 28, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center following a brief illness.

Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home.

The family will not be receiving guests due to COVID-19.

You may also contact her mom, Sara Funderburk, at 803-536-4855.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com