Audrey Funderburk -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Audrey Funderburk, 55, of Neeses Highway, died April 28, 2021, at Regional Medical Center after a brief illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the funeral home. The family will not be receiving guests due to COVID-19. You may also contact her mom, Sara Funderburk, at 803-536-4855.