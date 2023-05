ST.MATTHEWS -- Ms. Audrey Evans, 84, of St. Matthews, SC, passed away on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at Calhoun County Convalescent Center.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Simmons Funeral Home and Cemetery.

Her daughters may be reached by phone Audrey Stevenson at (803)531-1632 or Eugenia Coleman at (803)662-4004.

