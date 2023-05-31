Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

ST. MATTHEWS -- Funeral services for Ms. Audrey Evans, 84, of St, Matthews, SC, will be held 11:00am Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, SC, with interment followed at Belleville Memorial Gardens, 2900 Belleville Road, Orangeburg, SC.

Ms. Evans passed away on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at Calhoun County Convalescent Center.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 30, 2023, from 2:00pm-6:00pm.

Her daughters may be reached by phone, Audrey Stevenson at 803-531-1632 or Eugenia Coleman at 803-662-4004.

Please adhere to all COVID- 19 precautions and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.