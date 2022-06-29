 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Audrey D. Betsill -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Audrey D. Betsill, 90, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 25, 2022. She was born Sept. 17, 1931, to the late Walter Kenneth Davis and Merdrue Creech Davis.

She is survived by daughter, Charlotte (Paul) Nelson; granddaughters, Charlene (John) Shirley and Kim (Greg) Smith; daughter-in-law Milly Betsill; brother, Kenneth (Chris) Davis; and sister, Mary Alice (Frank) Hutto.

She was blessed to have eight great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Charles Reedy Betsill Sr.; their son, Charles Reedy Betsill Jr; and grandson Charles "Chuck" Reedy Betsill III.

The memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 2, at Bethel Fellowship Church, Orangeburg, with visitation at noon.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to a charity of one's choice.

