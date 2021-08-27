 Skip to main content
Audrey Boyd -- Ridgeville
RIDGEVILLE -- Audrey Boyd, 55, of Ridgeville, passed away on Aug. 25, 2021, at her residence.

Viewing will be held at the funeral home from 2 to 6 p.m. on Friday.

Graveside service will be 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at Shuler Cemetery, Ridgeville.

Service entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 West Jim Bilton Boulevard, St. George, SC (843) 563-4332.

