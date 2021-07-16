 Skip to main content
Audie Lue Williams -- Ehrhardt
Audie Lue Williams -- Ehrhardt

Audie Lue Williams

EHRHARDT -- Audie Lue Williams, 80, of 327 Yankee Lane, doed Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at the Colleton County Medical Center, Walterboro.

Services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturda, July 17, 2021, in the Union Baptist Church Cemetery, Bamberg.

Viewing will take place in the chapel on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m.

The Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg will be in charge of the services.

The family and the funeral home have asked that all COVID-19 precautions be followed, and a face mask must be worn while attending all services.

