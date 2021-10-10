Aubrey Glenn Jones -- Santee

SANTEE -- Aubrey Glenn Jones, 78, of Santee, went to be with his Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021.

Born July 21, 1943, he was the son of the late Thomas Bair Jones and Mamie Wiles Jones. He was a master mechanic with many God-given talents. Aubrey was a charter member of Santee Bible Baptist Church and the Santee Fire Department. He was in the U.S. Army and served in Vietnam. Aubrey was a man of strong faith and served as a deacon for many years.

Surviving are his wife, Johnnie Griffin Jones; daughter, Melissa Jones Ardis (Randy); brothers, Tommy Jones (Harriett), Malcolm Jones (Rosemary); sisters, Joan Jones Chance and Frances Jones Smith; a daughter-in-law, Janice Wolfe; five grandchildren; and four great-grands. Aubrey was predeceased by his son, Jeffrey Glenn Jones; a brother, John William Jones; sister-in-law, Deloris Jones; and brothers-in-law, Herbert Smith and L.C. Chance.

Services will be held at noon Wednesday, Oct. 13, at Santee Bible Baptist Church. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at 11 a.m. Burial, with military honors, will follow at Hungerpiller Cemetery in Elloree.

Memorials in Aubrey's memory can be made to Santee Bible Baptist Church or the Alzheimer's Association. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at https:/www.avingerfh.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Avinger Funeral Home, 2274 Eutaw Road, Holly Hill, SC 29059, (803-496-3434).