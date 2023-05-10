May 11, 1928 - May 8, 2023

NORTH -- Aubrey Crater Gleaton, 94, of North, passed away on Monday, May 8, 2023.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M, Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Riverside Cemetery in North with Rev. Sean McElrath officiating. The family will receive friends after the service at the graveside.

Mr. Gleaton served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict and was a member of North First Baptist Church where he taught the men's Kinlaw Sunday School class for decades. He served his community on the North Town Council, a former member of the Lions Club and American Legion Nelson Bass Post 78. He retired from E.I. Dupont at Savannah River Plant after 37 years of service.

Survivors include his sons, John (Susan) Gleaton and Mark (Donna) Gleaton; grandchildren, Michael (Megan) Gleaton, Grayson (Katie) Gleaton, Rebecca (Chase) Crowder and Christina Gleaton; five great-grandchildren, Lucas, Max, Abigail, Caleb and Emma; and a number of nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 48 years, Rose Perkins Gleaton; parents, John Ab Gleaton and Mildred Livingston Gleaton; and a sister, Cleo Gleaton Salley.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Building and Grounds Fund at North First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 189, North, SC 29112.

Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home (www.mcalhanyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.