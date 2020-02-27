Athaniel Washington Badger Jr. -- Orangeburg
Athaniel Washington Badger Jr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Athaniel Washington Badger Jr. of Orangeburg passed away on Monday, Feb. 25, 2020, at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston after a brief illness.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time and are entrusted to Union Community Funeral Home.

