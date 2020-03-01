Athaniel Washington Badger Jr. -- Orangeburg

Athaniel was a true and faithful servant of Trinity United Methodist church, serving in various capacities, including: member of the Voices of Faith Choir and Male Chorus, Certified Lay Speaker, Finance Committee, and the official Industrial Engineer Superintendent AKA “the custodian.” He also was a member of S.C. District 6 Volleyball Association and S.C. District 7 Basketball Officials. He was a loyal member of Edisto Lodge #39 PHA and a life member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc.

Athaniel was a lot to many, but was everything to his wife and children. Never did it feel like any time or attention was taken away from protecting, providing and caring for his family. He cherished his wife, three girls and son with all he had within him.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Athaniel lived his BEST life and his favorite saying was, “You can't take it with you when you go, so you might as well enjoy it while you' re here.”

He was preceded in death by his brother, Lawrence Badger.