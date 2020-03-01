Athaniel Washington Badger Jr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Athaniel Washington Badger Jr., 70, son of the late Athaniel Washington Badger Sr. and Geraldyne Glover Badger, was born Jan. 10, 1950, in Orangeburg. He transitioned from this earthly realm on Feb. 25, 2020, at MUSC Medical Center, Charleston.
He matriculated at Christ the King Catholic School and then went on to Wilkinson High School, where he graduated in 1967, serving as the drum major of the Wilkinson High School Marching Wolverines. He earned a B.A. in history from Norfolk State University in 1971. He served as a second lieutenant in the United States Army and was honorably discharged in 1972. In 1974, he earned a master's in education from South Carolina State University.
It was at Wilkinson High where he met Linda Jean Smiley. After she decided to take a break from the relationship during his first year in college to date other people, he claimed “She couldn't resist me, so she came back.” They dated for eight years before they married on Dec. 25, 1971. To this union, four children were born.
Athaniel, affectionately known as “Badge” or “Coach," was a teacher, coach and an assistant principal in Orangeburg Public Schools District 5 for 29 years. He was a funny, stern, but fair teacher and administrator. As a coach of O-W's football teams and girls' basketball teams, he went above and beyond his coaching duties and responsibilities to mentor and take care of those young women and men under his tutelage. Coach was a father figure to many.
Athaniel was a true and faithful servant of Trinity United Methodist church, serving in various capacities, including: member of the Voices of Faith Choir and Male Chorus, Certified Lay Speaker, Finance Committee, and the official Industrial Engineer Superintendent AKA “the custodian.” He also was a member of S.C. District 6 Volleyball Association and S.C. District 7 Basketball Officials. He was a loyal member of Edisto Lodge #39 PHA and a life member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc.
Athaniel was a lot to many, but was everything to his wife and children. Never did it feel like any time or attention was taken away from protecting, providing and caring for his family. He cherished his wife, three girls and son with all he had within him.
Athaniel lived his BEST life and his favorite saying was, “You can't take it with you when you go, so you might as well enjoy it while you' re here.”
He was preceded in death by his brother, Lawrence Badger.
He leaves to cherish and carry on his legacy his beautiful wife of 48 years, Linda; his mother, Geraldyne Glover Badger of Greenville, Ohio; four children: Ivy Foley (Terrence) of Fort Worth, Texas, Leslie Badger of Atlanta, Anjanette Ridley (Joel) of Nashville, Tennessee, and Marc Smiley (Talora) of Fort Worth; his grandchildren, Hailey Holmes, Jason Badger, Israel Rogers, Terrence Foley Jr., Sophia Smiley, Layla Smiley, Kyle Foley and Bradley Ridley; three brothers and two sisters, Michael Badger, Marchita Badger Phifer, William Badger, Anthony Badger and Candy Badger Chadwick, all of Greenville, Ohio; many nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends; and adopted children, Joseph Major, Dora Waymer, Patty Moss-Lingard, Kenita Howard, Ashlee' Bellamy and Hassan Frye, all from the Orangeburg community.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 2, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 185 Boulevard St., Orangeburg.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. at the church on Sunday, March 1.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Union Community Funeral Home, Union.
Interment will be held in Belleville Memorial Gardens, 2900 Belleville Road, Orangeburg.
Online condolences may be sent to https:/www.unioncommunityfuneralhome.com.
