Ashley Elizabeth Louvier -- Bowman
Ashley Elizabeth Louvier -- Bowman

BOWMAN -- Ashley Elizabeth Louvier, 28, of Bowman, passed away on April 24, 2020.

The family will have a celebration of life at a later date due to travel restrictions with COVID-19.

In her memory, please give contributions to Crisis Services Foundation at crisis-servicesnetworkforgood.com.

Ashley is survived by Grandmother Jeanne Mandeville, sisters, Angel (Mark) Weatherford and Kim Louvier; brother, James Swift; nieces, Kylie and Liliana; fur babies, Blitz and Jack.

Service entrusted to: Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 West Jim Bilton Boulevard, St. George, SC 29477 (843) 563-4332

