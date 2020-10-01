 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Artie Oral Knight Jr. -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Artie Oral Knight Jr. -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Artie Oral Knight Jr., 88, of Orangeburg, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. He was the husband of Elinor Griffith Knight.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News