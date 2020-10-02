Artie O. Knight Jr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Coach Artie O. Knight Jr. transitioned peacefully to his Heavenly home on Sept. 30, 2020, following a year-long struggle with dementia.

A graveside service will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at Harleyville Cemetery in Harleyville, with Reverends Ryan the Tucker and Richard Knight officiating. Visitation will immediately follow the service at the cemetery.

The family asks that attendees follow standard COVID-19 protocols by practicing social distancing to the extent possible and wearing masks during the service and visitation.

The son of the late Artie O. Knight Sr. and Hazel Knight, Artie Jr. was born on April 25, 1932, in Harleyville. He graduated from Harleyville High School in 1950 and earned a bachelor of science degree in education from the University of South Carolina in 1954. In 1954, he married the love of his life, Elinor Hilton Griffith, and they celebrated their 66th anniversary on June 12, 2020. He was an officer in the United States Air Force from 1954 to 1957 before returning to his hometown of Harleyville, where he served as principal of Harleyville Elementary School from 1957 to 1963. During his tenure as principal, he earned a Master's Degree in Education from USC in 1962.