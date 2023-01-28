Arthur W. Frazier -- Cope

COPE -- Funeral services for Mr. Arthur W. Frazier, 69, of 5402 Cannon Bridge Road, Cope, will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at Emmanuel AME Church, 1897 Hudson Road, Cope, SC, with interment to follow at 11 a.m., Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at Ft. Jackson National Cemetery, Columbia. The Rev. Timothy Johnson is officiating.

Mr. Frazier passed away Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at Eisenhower Army Medical Center, Fort Gordon, Georgia.

Visitation will be held Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, from 2 to 6 p.m.

Family and friends may visit the residence, 5402 Cannon Bridge Road, Cope, or call Simmons Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

