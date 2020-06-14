Arthur Tyler Jr. -- Bamberg

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BAMBERG -- Arthur Tyler Jr., 48, of 476 Smoak St., died Tuesday, June 6, 2020, at BBEC, Denmark.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, June 15, 2020, in the Cedar Grove Baptist Church, Norway.

The Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg will be in charge of the services.

Friends may call at the home of the sister, Mary Ann Lee, 6443 Neeses Highway, Neeses.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions when visiting the family, funeral home and attending the funeral services.

