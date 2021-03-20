Arthur Stewart Jr. -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Graveside services for Mr. Arthur Stewart Jr., 79, of 109 Tucker Mill Circle, St. Matthews, will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 21, 2021,
at Felderville AME Church, 1081 Woolbright Road, Santee, with the Rev. Johnny Byrd officiating.
Due to COVID-19, masks will be required for persons attending the service, as well as, those visiting the residence.
Drive-thru viewing is scheduled from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.
Due to COVID-19, the family is receiving limited visitors during the hours of 2 to 8 p.m. daily, at 128 Day Lilly Lane, St. Matthews.
Condolences may be sent to the family via: info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com. Friends may also call the funeral home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.