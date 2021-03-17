 Skip to main content
Arthur Stewart Jr. -- St. Matthews
Arthur Stewart Jr. -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Mr. Arthur Stewart Jr., 79, of 109 Tucker Mill Circle, St. Matthews, passed away Monday, March 14, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Due to COVID-19, the family is receiving limited visitors during the hours of 2 to 8 p.m. daily at 128 Day Lilly Lane, St. Matthews.

Masks will be required for persons visiting the residence. Friends may also call the funeral home. Online condolences may also be sent to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com.

