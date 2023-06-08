NORWAY -- The funeral service for Mr. Arthur "Skeeter" "Fox" Johnson, 81, of 164 Maple Street, Norway, will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, June 9, 2023, at Bushy Pond Baptist Church in Norway. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Mr. Johnson passed away Friday, June 2, 2023.

Public viewing will be from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, June 8, at W.B. Crumel Funeral of North.

The family will receive family and friends at Tyrone and Melissa Isaac's residence, 9046 Savannah Highway, Norway, SC.

Family and friends may also call the funeral home.