Arthur Robert Campbell -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Arthur Robert Campbell, 87, of 1525 Brentwood Drive, died June 9, 2020, at his residence following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call the funeral home. The family will not be accepting guests due to COVID-19; however, you may call the residence at 803-536-9797 and send condolences to the family at gloversfuneralhome.com.