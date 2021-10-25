Arthur Reginald “Dusty” Glover -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Arthur Reginald “Dusty” Glover, 81, formerly of 676 Crawford Ave., resided at The Oaks of Orangeburg in Orangeburg.
Arthur was born on Jan. 30, 1940, in Orangeburg County, to the late Mildred Katherine Glover Jones and stepson of the late Robert Edward Jones. He was the grandson of the late Henry Wesley and Beaulah Pendarvis Glover. He transitioned from this earth into eternal life on Wednesday, Oct. 20,2021, at the Regional Medical Center.
Arthur was the oldest of three children and was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Francis Green, and her husband, John Green and his brother-in-law, Howard Williams.
Arthur received his education from the segregated public schools of Orangeburg County. Arthur was employed as an attendant with Hotel Eutaw on Russell Street and was later employed as a technician at Darby's Car Wash.
Arthur joined the formerly known Nazareth Methodist Episcopal Church which later became Nazareth United Methodist Church (now North Orangeburg United Methodist Church) and remained a faithful member until his illness.
He leaves to cherish his fond memories, a sister, Barbara Glover Williams, Charlotte, North Carolina; four aunts, Gladys Jones, Fannie Glover of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Geraldine Badger, Greenville, Ohio, and Delois Jones Glover, Orangeburg. Arthur is survived by three nieces, Tracey Y. Tobin, Michelle Green, and Renata Green; and four nephews, Shawn O. Williams, Elston H. Williams, John Green Jr. and Michael Green; and special friend, Dorothy Hawkins ;and a host of other loving relatives and friends.
Graveside services will be held on Oct 26th at 12 p.m. at Ridgewood Cemetery (formerly known as Nazareth United Methodist Church Cemetery). Please continue to follow the precautions of COVID-19 regarding social distancing. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Union Community Funeral Home. https:ww.unioncommunityfuneralhome.com/
