ORANGEBURG -- On Friday, April 17, 2020, Arthur Paul Davis Sr., loving husband, father, and “Papa”, passed away at the age of 86. He was escorted to his heavenly home, peacefully. with his children by his side.

Papa was born in Orangeburg County on Sept. 7, 1934, to Eddie Hollie Davis and Lillie Bell Nettles Davis. He married Betty Toole Davis in 1957, and together they raised two daughters, Linda and Robin and one son, Artie.

Papa served in the Army and was stationed at Fort Jackson. After serving his country, his desire to take care of his family led him to work at Georgia-Pacific for 30 years. Afterward, he launched and operated a retail store in Orangeburg until 1997. Upon retiring, he continued to work, helping his son in his service business until his health began to fail in late February of 2020.

His parents were sharecroppers, and from an early age, he developed a love for gardening. He was known to plant a huge garden and always shared the fruit of his labor with family and friends. Papa was a true spiritual leader of his family, a member of First Southern Methodist Church in Orangeburg for most of his adult life, and Cornerstone Community Church in his later years.