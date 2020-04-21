ORANGEBURG -- On Friday, April 17, 2020, Arthur Paul Davis Sr., loving husband, father, and “Papa”, passed away at the age of 86. He was escorted to his heavenly home, peacefully. with his children by his side.
Papa was born in Orangeburg County on Sept. 7, 1934, to Eddie Hollie Davis and Lillie Bell Nettles Davis. He married Betty Toole Davis in 1957, and together they raised two daughters, Linda and Robin and one son, Artie.
Papa served in the Army and was stationed at Fort Jackson. After serving his country, his desire to take care of his family led him to work at Georgia-Pacific for 30 years. Afterward, he launched and operated a retail store in Orangeburg until 1997. Upon retiring, he continued to work, helping his son in his service business until his health began to fail in late February of 2020.
His parents were sharecroppers, and from an early age, he developed a love for gardening. He was known to plant a huge garden and always shared the fruit of his labor with family and friends. Papa was a true spiritual leader of his family, a member of First Southern Methodist Church in Orangeburg for most of his adult life, and Cornerstone Community Church in his later years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Eddie and Lillie Davis; and brothers, Edward, James, Bobby, Eddie, Roy and Garnet. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Betty Davis (Toole) and sister, Mrs. Latrelle Steedly. Papa will be lovingly remembered by his daughters, Linda Heape (Ronald) and Robin Davis (Robert), and son, Artie Davis (Georgie), He will also be lovingly remembered by his nine grandchildren, Heather (Travis), Rebecca (Josh), Adrienne (Boyce), Leah (Andrew), Chelsea, Bruce, Paul (Baylee), Paul-Henry and Annabelle, and by his nine great-grandchildren and extended family.
Dukes-Harley Funeral Home and Crematory, 3379 Columbia Road, in Orangeburg, SC, is making arrangements for a private family graveside service to be held at Pine Hill United Methodist Church, Orangeburg, on Wednesday, April 22, with Pastor Dustin Bates presiding.
Memorial donations in memory of Arthur Paul Davis Sr. can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Cards will be received at 534 Lake Edisto Road, Orangeburg, SC 29118.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.
