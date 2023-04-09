March 18, 1938 - April 7, 2023

CROSS - Arthur O'Dell Shuler Jr. 85, husband of Connie Shuler, passed away peacefully at his home in Cross, South Carolina, on Friday, April 7, 2023. O'Dell was born on March 18, 1938, in Orangeburg, SC.

He was the only child of the late Mattie Rae Austin Shuler and Arthur O'Dell Shuler, Sr. He was a graduate of Elloree High School in 1956, and went on to the Citadel for a year. After a year at the Citadel, he came home and became a full-time farmer. During this time he also became a member of the National Guard.

During his lifetime he has held numerous jobs from working at Westvaco to Insurance Agent with South Atlantic and Liberty Life Insurance Companies. His final venture was to be the co-owner of the Red and White in Cross with his wife Connie. O'Dell was an faithful and active member of Friendship United Methodist Church in Cross, SC right up until his death. He loved the Lord God and served him religiously by helping others in and out of the Cross Community.

O'Dell was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife; daughter, Rae Beth Poston (Darrell); son, Art Shuler (Dana); granddaughter, Lauren Graff (Cody); grandsons: Jay Shuler (Alyshea), Brant Shuler (Ashlyn Clarke); and one great-grandson, Lane Sullivan Graff.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, from 2:30 - 4:00 PM at Avinger Funeral Home. A service will follow in the Avinger Funeral Home Chapel at 4:00 PM. Burial will conclude the service at Island Cemetery, Santee, SC.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to MUSC Heart and Vascular Center, 18 Bee Street, MSC 450, Charleston, SC, 29425; or St. Jude, ALSACT. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.

Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at avingerfh.com Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Avinger Funeral Home, 2274 Eutaw Road, Holly Hill, SC 29059, (803) 496-3434.