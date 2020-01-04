{{featured_button_text}}

DENMARK -- Mr. Arthur Montgomery, 71, of 128 Reynolds St., Denmark, passed away Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date.

Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home. Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Bamberg.

