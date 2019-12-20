{{featured_button_text}}

BRANCHVILLE – The funeral for Mr. Arthur Lincoln Jr., 77, of 414 Hoover St., will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Canaan Baptist Church, Branchville. Burial will be in Chatrand Cemetery, Branchville.

Mr. Lincoln will be placed in the sanctuary of the church one hour before the service.

Viewing for the public will be held from noon to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com.

