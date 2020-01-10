{{featured_button_text}}

DENMARK – The funeral for Mr. Arthur Lee Montgomery Jr. of 128 Reynolds St. will be held at noon Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at : Progressive Church Of Our Lord Jesus Christ Inc., Denmark. Burial will be in the Mount Carmel United Methodist Church cemetery, Bamberg.

Viewing for the public will be held one hour before the funeral service on Saturday.

Mr. Montgomery passed away Friday, Jan. 3.

Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Bamberg.

Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com.

