Arthur Lee Huggins Jr. -- Columbia

COLUMBIA -- Mr. Arthur Lee Huggins Jr., 42, of Columbia, passed away at Pruitt Health Blythewood on Dec. 26, 2021.
Graveside services for Mr. Huggins will be held at noon Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022,in the Browning Branch Cemetery, Old Number Six Highway, Elloree, with the Rev. Pamela M. Jacobs, senior pastor of New Faith Community Church, officiating. Viewing at the graveside is scheduled from 11 a.m. to noon Thursday prior to the services.
Online condolences may be sent to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com.
Friends may call the funeral home.
