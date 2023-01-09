Arthur Lee Gillians -- Bamberg

BAMBERG -- Mr. Arthur Lee Gillians, 75, passed Jan.4, 2023, at his residence.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at Richard Carroll High School Gymnasium, 142 McMillan St., Bamberg.

Burial will follow at Pilgrim Baptist Church (Midway Community), Bamberg.

Arthur Lee Gillians was born to the late Isabella and Jesse Gillians Sr. on March 19, 1947, in Moncks Corner. He was the fourth of seven siblings.

He graduated from Berkeley Training High School in 1965. He then moved to New York where he met his wife, Birdie Mae Rumph, and to this union, one son, Gary Fitzgerald Gillians, was born.

Arthur retired in 2010. He was an avid lover of music. He was affectionately known as “Junior,” “Wolfman” and “Einstein.”

Left to cherish his loving and joyful memories are his loving wife of 54 years, Birdie Mae Gillians of Bamberg; a son, Gary F. Gillians of Atlanta, Georgia; grandchildren, Kendall Leron (Sonya) Gillians of Boston, Massachusetts, and Kayla Marie Gillians of Detroit, Michigan; great-grandchild, Kaiden Xavier Gillians; godchildren, Kenneth Maurice King of Brooklyn, New York; Earnest (Pumpkin) Sexton of Bamberg; his siblings, Althia (Joseph) Coad of Moncks Corner, Rebecca Atterberry of Denmark, Isaac (Eleanor) Gillians of Summerville, Thomas Gillians of Moncks Corner, Bernice (Odell) Walker of Summerville, Jessie Gillians Jr. of Moncks Corner; his in-laws, Carl E. Rumph of Pennsylvania, Bernice (Freeman) Blake of Bamberg, Patricia Diane (Robert) Thompson of Bamberg, Betty (Earnest) Sexton of Bamberg, James (Eartha) Rumph of Bamberg, Albert (Bobbie) Rumph of Atlanta, Georgia; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Public viewing for the family will be held on Monday between the hours or 1 and 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Friends may visit the residence to extend condolences.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home in Bamberg.

Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com. Services will be livestreamed via the funeral home's website, by selecting the decedent's obituary.